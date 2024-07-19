Kim Kardashian Says Recent Injury Was “More Painful Than Childbirth”

Stars: They’re clumsy, too. On the July 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she broke two of her fingers in a serious injury that left part of her bone “sticking out.” As she tells it, the incident was “more painful than childbirth.”

In the episode, the SKIMS founder arrived at her doctor’s office with her fingers on her left hand bandaged. When asked what happened, she explained to producers that the sliding door to her bathroom caused the injury. Usually, she stops the door with her hand because there’s “no latch,” but got distracted after her 8-year-son Saint ran into the room with potato chips.

“I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!’ And then it went boom, and I was like, ‘Ugh,’” she recalled. “I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground.”

She shared pictures taken in the aftermath, which came with a graphic content warning. The images showed Kardashian’s fingers sporting a purplish-gray bruise, and a small shard of bone coming out of her middle finger. “I grabbed the table and got on my knees ’cause I just saw all this blood,” she said in her confessional. “I was just like, ‘Get me help.’ ... I didn’t scream. I didn't do anything but freeze.”

Kim’s Recovery

Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians. Disney / Hulu

When she got to her doctor, Kardashian was warned that it was possible her nail wouldn’t grow back, but she refused to accept that as an option. “Oh, come on. I’m going to invent a nail implant,” she retorted. However, she was assured that she would “100%” not need an amputation. “I think you dodged a bullet,” Dr. John Layke told her. “It could have been really bad.”

Kim’s Other Broken Bone

Kim Kardashian is seen on May 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Recently, Kardashian suffered from another broken bone, which was not shown on her family’s Hulu series. In August, the mogul shared on her Instagram Story that she had not been working out in previous weeks due to an injury.

“I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!” she wrote over a video of her trainer Melissa Alcantara, who shared that she experienced a similar injury years prior. “I got you mamacita,” Alcantara wrote in a repost.