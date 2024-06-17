Nicola Coughlan just gave her Bridgerton character, Penelope Featherington, something to write about. On June 17, the actor debuted her first campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS. Needless to say, Lady Whistledown would be proud, even if the rest of Regency-era London may be up in arms.

Coughlan starring in a SKIMS campaign shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Kardashian’s love for Bridgerton. In 2022, Coughlan told Bustle that Kardashian even slid into her DMs just to talk about the Netflix series. “I was like, ‘What is going on?’ So weird!” she said.

For the campaign, photographed by Elizaveta Porodina, Coughlan showed off her curves in a gorgeous nature-inspired setting that could’ve served as the elegant backdrop for Penelope and Colin Bridgerton’s royal portrait.

The Lemonade Dress

Nicola Coughlan in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS ad campaign. SKIMS

Coughlan rocked SKIMS’ new soft lounge collection. In one image, she wears the stretch-jersey Long Slip Dress, which has a straight neckline and spaghetti straps, in the new limited edition color “Lemonade.”

Nicola Coughlan in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS ad campaign. SKIMS

In another image, she shows off the same dress, which retails for $80, in the new “Sugar Plum” color, looking every bit like a fairy princess surrounded by wildflowers and a dreamy sky backdrop.

A Mermaid Fantasy

Coughlan also wears SKIMS’ long-sleeve stretch-jersey dress in one of Kardashian’s classic colors, “Heather Grey.”

Nicola Coughlan in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS ad campaign. SKIMS

But this time, the actor embraces the mermaid fantasy, with the faded filter and brushstroke effect that makes the image look like a painting fit for the Louvre.

Nicola’s Love Of SKIMS

While this is her first time working with SKIMS, Coughlan told British Vogue that she’s a longtime fan, saying the brand’s hoodies are the only ones that “really hoodie properly.”

Shooting the campaign lived up to her expectations. “When you’re wearing beautiful things and it feels creative and exciting and empowering, it’s just a really wonderful experience,” she said.

In a press release, Kardashian was just as gushy about Coughlan, saying, “Nicola is such an inspiration on screen and beyond, and she really brought the campaign to life with her undeniable beauty and energy.”