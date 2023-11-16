Kim Kardashian may be able to do it all — but even she can’t remember every detail. On the Nov. 16 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder takes a trip to New York that left her feeling so exhausted that she completely forgot many parts of it.

Kardashian had a very packed two-day schedule, which included a TIME magazine cover shoot, rehearsals for her role in American Horror Story, fittings for both AHS and the Met Gala, and appearances to promote SKIMS’ pop-up at Rockefeller Center.

She even squeezed in time to meet her sister Kourtney (via helicopter) at Blink-182’s Brooklyn show, which she wasn’t aware was happening until hours prior. However, it was an early morning visit to TODAY that triggered her memory lapses.

How Kim Forgot Her New York Visit

After her interview, Kardashian greeted fans who came to watch her — but she had no recollection until she saw the footage online.

Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I looked on TikTok and saw me walking up to people, fans that I know and love, telling them all of our SKIMS secrets about how we’re launching men’s soon,” she said in a confessional. “Actually no recollection of this.”

As she was talking to fans, Kardashian noticed the Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue and asked if it was the same one her mom Kris Jenner was talking about, before deciding to go herself.

“I had no idea that I stopped at the Tiffany’s store and was posting all about it,” she said, as footage from her visit played onscreen. “Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream.”

Kim’s Overloaded Schedule

Kim Kardashian at her TIME photoshoot on The Kardashians. Hulu

Later in the episode, Jenner visits Kardashian and shares concerns that her daughter has too much on her plate, even asking if she’s filling her schedule to avoid addressing something deeper.

Kardashian denies this suggestion but said that accepting the role on AHS “put me over the edge,” especially since her New Year’s resolution was to spend more time doing nothing.

When pressed further, she admitted that she has a hard time saying “no” because she was cut out of someone’s life when she said “no” to something, without getting into specifics.

“I think you think you can do everything,” Jenner tells her. “It scares me that I see something you don’t see, and I think you’re gonna burn out.”