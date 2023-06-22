Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim “Took” Her Wedding Moment “Away From Her”

Hulu’s The Kardashians is all about family — and that includes their highly-publicized feuds. As fans will recall, during the show’s June 15 episode, Kourtney Kardashian voiced her disapproval of sister Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana that occurred just months after her wedding to Travis Barker, during which she and the rest of the Kardashian clan were styled by the Italian fashion house. On the June 22 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, the pair’s fallout only intensified after Kim caught wind of her sister’s displeasure, and Kourtney accused her younger sibling of “taking” from her.

While speaking with her stylist, Dani Michelle, Kourtney revealed that she “didn’t watch” her sister’s Ciao Kim runway show at Milan Fashion Week, but “saw photos” of the ’90s-inspired collection that she believes are strikingly similar to the pieces she selected for her wedding.

“She’s there doing this whole thing, I want her to have her time,” Kourtney explained, adding: “Now that I’m seeing it, I was really never told that the concept was ’90s. It just feels like she took the mood board we sent my family ... she’s putting out all these vibes from my wedding with looks that we so carefully curated and then put it into the fashion show.”

The reality star went on to point out that a burgundy “butterfly dress” she wore during her 2022 wedding celebrations was repurposed on Kim’s runway show in a different color — which she found “weird.”

Clarifying that she doesn’t “expect” loyalty from the Dolce & Gabbana brand, Kourtney went on to say that she does expect loyalty from her sister and mother, Kris Jenner, who “did the deal” to secure Kim’s Milan Fashion Week collaboration. “I think it’s bizarre that she wouldn’t mention it to me — it’s four months after my wedding, this had to have been planned and worked on for months,” Kourtney added.

After arriving back in Los Angeles from Milan, Kim revealed to younger sister Khloé Kardashian that she still hadn’t “talked to” Kourtney. Speaking in her confessional, Khloé revealed that Kourtney called her in tears after Kim’s Milan fashion show, claiming that “her wedding moment was taken away from her.”

Kim went on to dismiss Kourtney’s claim that her friends agree with her stance, quipping that her older sister “doesn’t have any friends,” before claiming that she “told her” about the Dolce & Gabbana collab ahead of time. “I had these conversations, she just didn’t know it was this big of a deal,” Kim explained to Khloé, pointing out that she was “mindful” of Kourtney’s wedding while curating her collection. Meanwhile, Kim also noted that Kourtney recycled one of her 2018 D&G looks just last year.

A teaser for next week’s episode shows Kim and Kourtney finally sitting down to “talk about Dolce,” which sister Khloé worries could “get ugly quickly.”