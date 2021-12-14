Kim Kardashian Wants Her Marriage To Kanye West Terminated ASAP

According to court documents obtained by People, Kim Kardashian has no interest in reconciling with Kanye West. Per the magazine, the Skims founder filed legal documents requesting to move forward with her divorce after filing the initial paperwork in February. In recent weeks, the rapper publicly expressed his desire to fix their broken marriage and get their family back on track, but the 41-year-old reality star is making it abundantly clear that she’s ready to move on.

“[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021,” the documents state, according to People. “[Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.” Kardashian also reportedly requested that custody over their children and matters relating to their property be handled separately.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the documents reportedly state. “There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case.” Kardashian and West got married in 2014 and have four kids together — 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm. When the reality star initially filed for divorce, TMZ reported that West was “fine with” the custody arrangement, but now he wants his family back.

“All I think about every day is how to get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” the “Come to Life” artist said in a five-minute Thanksgiving prayer on Instagram that addressed his mental health, his broken marriage, his failed presidential bid, and so much more. He also said that he takes “accountability” for the actions that led to his February split and admitted that he “embarrassed” Kardashian when he tried to transition from music to politics. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family,” he continued.

In a separate speech that West, 44, made at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Event on Nov. 24, he told the crowd that he hopes to salvage his broken marriage. “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said. He added that while he has “made mistakes” and “publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” he wants to “change the narrative.”

“I’m not letting E! write the narrative on my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative on my family,” he continued, according to video captured at the event. And after explaining that he “[needs] to be back home” and “next to [his] children as much as possible,” West promised that their eventual reconciliation will inspire other couples. “When God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation,” he said.

Most recently, People reported that West dedicated his song “Runaway” to Kardashian while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert on Dec. 9. After singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” the rapper added, “more specifically, Kimberly.” But Kardashian is singing an entirely different tune. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable,” the KKW Beauty founder’s latest legal documents state. “[Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.”

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” the documents continue. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then doubled down, reiterating that her relationship with West is beyond repair. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” she states. “[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”