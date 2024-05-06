During Tom Brady’s live Netflix roast on May 5, Kim Kardashian took a memorable turn at the podium — and addressed rumors that she and the retired NFL player once dated.

The crowd briefly booed when Kardashian first took the stage, but she managed to smooth things over. Then, she launched into her jokes: “I'm really here tonight for Tom,” she said. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might.”

The reality star then directly addressed the romance rumors, which claim that Kardashian and Brady dated in the summer of 2023, following her split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not,” she began. “I'd just release the tape.” (The punchline references her infamous sex tape with Ray J.)

While her roast was focused on Brady, Kardashian also got in some jabs at her own family, starting with Caitlyn Jenner. “I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she said.

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage during The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian ended her roast by nodding to her late father Robert Kardashian, who represented O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial. “Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” she quipped.

Brady and Kardashian were first linked in May 2023, after Page Six reported that Kardashian was searching for a vacation house near Brady’s in the Bahamas. However, Brady’s rep quickly denied the dating rumors to PEOPLE. Later that summer, it was reported by Daily Mail that they were seen being “flirty” at a Hamptons party, but Page Six reported otherwise, claiming they “only talked briefly.”

No matter what happened between them, the two are clearly friendly nowadays. At the end of the special, Brady got his chance to give it back to everyone who roasted him, and landed a dig at Kardashian that involved her ex-husband, Kanye West. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he said. “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”