This Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson carved out some time for a visit with youths at a juvenile rehabilitative service facility near Los Angeles, and everybody brought something to the table. Sharing photos from their “inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick” earlier in the week, Kardashian reflected on her experiences while advocating for the wrongfully convicted and prison reform, also sharing more details of her outing with sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she began her Nov. 24 Instagram caption, before specifically referencing the youths she met at Camp Kilpatrick. “These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true.”

After thanking the facility’s staff and their hosts, Kardashian also sent happy Thanksgiving wishes to “all of the men and women that are away from their families this year” and shouted out specific young men she met there. Meanwhile, Tristan also reposted the Instagram photos, echoing those appreciative sentiments while thanking Kardashian and those at Camp Kilpatrick “for including me in their Friendsgiving.” The NBA star added, “These young men have chosen a positive direction to create changes in their lives. Thankful for the experience.”

Though many applauded the duo’s community service, the good deed raised some eyebrows, nonetheless. The reason? As many will recall, Thompson has been at the center of several very public cheating scandals throughout his on-and-off relationship with Kardashian’s sister Khloé, with whom the NBA star shares two children: 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn son whose name is yet to be announced. The ex-couple’s most recent breakup came after it was revealed that Thompson fathered a child with another woman while he and Khloé were expecting their aforementioned son via surrogate. So, naturally, fans had questions about why they’d team up, even accusing Kardashian of attempting to give Thompson a redemption arc.

That wasn’t the only controversy the Friendsgiving outing incited, either: Kardashian’s post was flooded with comments calling her out for still not addressing Balenciaga’s controversial Spring 2023 ad campaign that pictured children holding plush teddy bears in bondage gear. Further backlash against the fashion house ensued when other images included court papers relating to child pornography Supreme Court cases.

Balenciaga has since issued an apology “for any offense [their] holiday campaign may have caused,” conceding that their “plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.” In regard to the “unsettling” court documents, the brand issued a separate apology, citing the imagery as “unapproved” and insisting that they “strongly condemn abuse of children in any form” and “stand for children safety and well-being.”

Despite public outcry, several followers pointed out that, not only has Kardashian remained silent on the matter, but she has also nonetheless posted several recent photos of herself wearing multiple items from Balenciaga’s Adidas collaboration on social media. Though many believe that it was a sartorial nod to both brand’s dropping ex-husband Kanye West — following his anti-Jewish hate speech and allegations that he bullied Yeezy staff and showed employees explicit and pornographic images at work — others don’t seem to believe that excuses silence on the matter.