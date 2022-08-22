Kim Kardashian's Paris Robber Has No Regrets Despite "Traumatizing" Her

Kim Kardashian’s robber has no regrets. One of the 12 men who were involved in Kardashian’s 2016 Paris heist, 67-year-old Yunis Abbas, has spoken out about the crime in a new interview with Vice, explaining that he doesn’t feel guilty about being part of the scheme. In October 2016, the SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, with around $10 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring, being stolen.

Abbas spent 22 months in prison for his involvement in the robbery before being granted early release on health grounds. In the interview, Abbas admitted that he didn’t know who Kardashian was as the robbery was being planned, but decided to move forward after seeing an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, possibly the infamous scene where she lost her diamond earring in the ocean. “I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money, this lady doesn’t care at all.’”

While he acknowledged that Kardashian “must have been traumatized” by the situation, he still felt no guilt about taking part in the robbery. “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that,” he explained. “Guilty? No, I don’t care.” He proceeded to pin the blame on Kardashian and other celebrities for wearing high-end clothes and jewelry in public. “They should be a little less showy toward people who can’t afford it,” he said. “For some people, it’s provocative.”

Abbas also outlined how the robbery was planned, saying he and his co-conspirators were aware that Kardashian would be in Paris for Fashion Week and scoped out her hotel in advance. “We got in through the little door that was open on the inside, as soon as we got in we took control of the concierge,” he said. “We overpowered him, we tied him up. Then we looked for the keys to the bedroom she stayed in.” Abbas stayed downstairs, but two of his “colleagues” went to Kardashian’s room with the concierge and held them both at gunpoint while taking the jewelry.

Four years after it took place, Kardashian opened up about the impact of the robbery in an interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, explaining that she now can’t sleep without “half a dozen security guards” surrounding her house. “I definitely took a year where I got really paranoid of people knowing my whereabouts,” she said. “I didn't even want to go to a restaurant, because I thought someone will know I'm at this restaurant. They'll take a picture, they'll send it, they'll know my house is open, they'll know that my kids are there.”

Despite the trauma she experienced, Kardashian told Letterman she was grateful that the incident happened to her and not anyone else in her family. “I remember calling all my sisters from the car,” she explained. “I said, 'Guys, just thank God that was me. I am very mentally strong, and that would have f*cked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.’”