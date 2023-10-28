The Kardashians are a Halloween family, and the oldest sister is starting this year’s celebrations off strong. This year, Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as none other than her sister Kim, following their intense and heavily meme-d Dolce & Gabbana feud, which played out on The Kardashians.

For her costume, Kourtney masterfully recreated Kim’s ultra-floral 2013 MET Gala look, which she famously wore while pregnant with her first daughter North West. “Freaky Friday,” she captioned her Instagram slideshow, nodding to the classic films.

It’s not clear whether she borrowed the original Givenchy gown from Kim’s archives, or whether it was a close recreation. But regardless, every single detail was accurate, from the slicked-back ponytail and red lip to her own sizable baby bump.

It was perfect timing, as Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and first with husband Travis Barker. She’s reportedly in the final stages of her pregnancy, given how she missed Kim’s 43rd birthday party because she was on bedrest.

Kim Kardashian attends the MET Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim’s Reaction To Kourtney’s Costume

Kourtney tagged her sister directly in the final slide of her post. In response, she “liked” the post and re-shared the first image on her own Instagram Story, adding an applause emoji.

Fans in Kourtney’s Instagram comments section were equally tickled by her costume, reacting with jokes nodding to their recent fight. “She stole my f*cking met gala dress,” one user quipped, with another commenting, “Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly.”

Kim Kardashian applauds her sister Kourtney’s Halloween costume on her Instagram Story. Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim previously opened up about the infamous get-up in a 2019 video for Vogue, noting that it was her first time attending the Met Gala.” I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated ,and I was like, ‘Oh god, of course, the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,’” she said.

But at the time, she was hurt by all of the viral jokes surrounding her look, like the memes comparing it to a couch. “I was crying like the whole way home,” she recalled. “There were all these memes about me and this couch. I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire... And now I love it. I look back and I’m like, ‘Wow, they had the vision, this is sick.’”

Kim & Kourtney’s Recent Feud

Kourtney’s homage comes after the sisters became embroiled in their argument stemming from Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana collaboration — again. On the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, the two got into a major fight after reliving the feud while watching Season 3, which ended with Kourtney calling Kim a “witch” and “narcissist.”

Now, the two are clearly starting to make up, even joking about the feud on social media. When their mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble posted about his collaboration with D&G, Kim shared the photos on her Instagram Story, tagging her sister with the side-eye emoji. Kourtney responded in jest with her own saying from the feud, writing, “Living la dolce vita.”