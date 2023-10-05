Kim and Kourtney Kardashian may be embroiled in a never-ending fight (stemming from Dolce & Gabbana, of all things), but they’re still able to bond over their silliest moments — like their former high school pranks. On the Oct. 5 episode of The Kardashians Season 4, the sisters revealed they used to prank random men using a phone sex hotline when they were just 15 years old.

Their sister Khloé was the one to tip off producers as she visited the construction site of her Good American store at Westfield Century City mall. “You should ask Kourtney and Kim; they used to call 1-900 numbers and ask gentlemen to meet them here,” she revealed.

Kim confirmed this story in a confessional, revealing that they used to connect with random men through an anonymous phone sex hotline but clarifying that they never went through with these meetings.

“We would talk to these guys, we were like 15, and then they would be like, ‘Ok, yeah. Meet me at Blockbuster at the mall,’” she recalled. “We’d see the poor guy, stand him up, and we’d take a Polaroid. We had a book of Polaroids of these guys that we would stand up at the mall.”

Kim called Kourtney to ask for the hotline number they used, which Kourt still knew by heart, and decided to make another call for the cameras. “This is [censored], where naughty is nice,” a seductive robot receptionist said on speakerphone before an unknown guy joined her live chat, and Kim adopted a new persona.

Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians.’ Hulu

“Hi, this is Samantha,” Kim says, seductively asking for his name and where he lives while trying not to laugh. The man could only say that he resided in Ventura County before she got scared and hung up. However, she wrote the hotline number down, just in case she wanted to prank another man sometime in the future.

This story only proves that pranks are in the Kardashians’ bloodline — except their mom, Kris Jenner, is usually the victim. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé and Scott Disick infamously made Jenner think she went to a liquor store drunk and peed in a dumpster by staging fake paparazzi photos.

Recently, Kim has indulged in more pranking. On The Kardashians Season 3, she and Disick helped her daughter North West prank Jenner and everyone else around them into thinking Kim was her art teacher, using prosthetics and special effects make-up. She also tried to make her entire family believe that she was going to be the next Bachelorette, even enlisting a Disney executive for support.

Now, Kim might have taken the title of the family’s best prankster.