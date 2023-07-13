Kim Kardashian is going to be the new Bachelorette — or at least that’s what she made her family think for a good five minutes. On the July 13 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, the SKIMS founder pulled a prank on her family by revealing that The Bachelorette would be her next big career move, but it took some major convincing and assistance from a Disney executive to make them believe it, especially her mother Kris Jenner.

During a Thanksgiving trip to Palm Springs, Kim stood up in front of her family in the dining room and proudly made her big announcement. “An executive from Disney called me, Rob Mills, you know these people but they wanted to call me directly, and then I was gonna connect them with you once I decided whether I was gonna do it or not,” she told her mom. “I’m gonna be the Bachelorette.” Kris immediately questioned her, while Khloé called her bluff. “You guys, I thought this through and I thought it was so much fun,” she said. “Who gives a f*ck?” Khloé retorted. “You’re gonna be stuck in a house with 20 strange men that you have to make out with on camera. Are you okay?”

Kim told her mom to call Mills, Disney’s EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, for proof, and he corroborated her unlikely story. “We’re working on all the scheduling and everything right now, but we’re probably about 90 percent there,” he told an utterly shocked Kris. “The story is so great. I think somebody who has put everybody first and now is looking for this guy is what’s going to make this really special.”

Needless to say, Kris did not agree. “No. Not happening,” she said in a confessional. “I’m your momager, manager, mother. I’ll put any hat on that you want. But you’re not doing this... I love the show, I watch the show. But did I want my daughter on the show? Oh hell no.” Khloé also shared her concerns in a confessional, which went beyond Kim’s career. “First of all, you barely drink, so you don’t know how to be drunk,” she said. “They won’t let you have your glam team, I can guarantee you that. And you’re gonna be, ugh, just making out with random people all day long, that sounds gross.”

After she hung up the phone, Khloé noticed Kim mouthing words to someone, and she was caught in action. “I was kidding!” she proudly exclaimed. “Everyone was in on it.” Kylie Jenner admitted to believing her, while their mom was both relieved and stunned by the lengths her daughter went to land this joke. “These kids love a good prank, and I’m always the victim of the prank,” she remarked. “For them to go this far, oh my god, and why don’t I see these coming? Why?”

While Kim won’t actually be the next Bachelorette, she got a taste of what it would feel like when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In a sketch called “The Dream Guy,” the reality star played marital hopeful Rochelle, who had famous heartthrobs like Chris Rock, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams, Blake Griffin, and John Cena vying for her heart. “I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room,” she said, referencing a common line in the series. “In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you, but that would be way too many husbands.” In the end, she chose Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and naturally, fans started shipping them in real life. But she also met Pete Davidson that night, and we all know what happened from there.