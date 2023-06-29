When it comes to Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana feud, things are only getting worse before they get better. The origin of the siblings’ fallout has played out on Hulu’s The Kardashians Season 3, and it all started when Kim teamed up with the designers for her very own collection — one that Kourtney felt was strikingly similar to her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker that was also curated by the designers. Following her sister’s Ciao Kim runway show at Milan Fashion Week, Kourtney went on to accuse her younger sister of “taking” from her. In the June 29 episode of The Kardashians, tensions between the famous siblings flamed further.

“Whatever is going on with Kourtney and Kim, the tension is brewing and brewing,” Khloé explained in a confessional. “And the more time goes by, the thicker the tension gets.” While sitting down with Kourtney and their mutual friend, Simon Huck, Khloé encouraged her older sister to hash things out with Kim in person, to not much avail. “She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with,” Kourtney responded. “She’s on her phone the whole time and hardly looks up — really hard to engage with.”

After again pointing out the similarities between her 2022 nuptials and Kim’s collaboration with the designer, Kourtney also accused the SKIMS founder of having no sense of loyalty, adding: “It felt like she didn’t have the decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so close to my wedding.”

Speaking in her confessional, Kourtney also expressed a desire to have her “own identity” that is separate from the Kardashian family brand. “Our family is so interconnected and we always have been,” she explained. “But I think for my survival, I need my own identity and I need my own life. I really love having some separation. Having my own friends and my own family.”

By the end of the episode, Kourtney and Kim still haven’t addressed their differences one-on-one, meaning fans can likely expect the drama to unfold further in the coming weeks.