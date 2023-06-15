After high-profile relationships with A-listers like Kanye West and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian knows exactly what she wants in her next boyfriend. On the June 15 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder shared her “MANifest list,” which outlines all of the physical qualities and personal characteristics that she desires in her next man. While talking with friends in Milan ahead of her Ciao Kim runway show with Dolce & Gabbana, Kardashian remarked that “the guys coming to this show just don’t check enough boxes on my list,” before producers asked her to reveal it.

Kardashian’s top two requirements are for her man to “protect” her and “fight” for her, with good hygiene being her next must. “I mean, I think that’s a given, I think I should even take that off,” she remarked. “Number four, calm. Five, no mom or dad issues. Six, patient. Seven, supportive, genuinely happy for me. Successful. Good teeth.”

In her confessional, Kardashian explained why she has high dental standards on her list. “Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons,” she quipped, laughing. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding. But not kidding.”

The reality star continued to say that her next man must be “spontaneous,” “fun,” and someone that her friends and family love, especially her four children with her ex-husband, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. “Someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to,” she listed. “No heavy baggage, I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person. An independent person that’s not clingy. And someone with good taste.” She added one last physical quality in her confessional, before retracting it. “No balding,” she said. “But then I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head. But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

While the guests at her D&G show apparently don’t fulfill her requirements, there was someone in her life that did. In the previous episode, Kardashian revealed she was starting to date a new man that she was set up with by mutual friends, who Scott Disick decided to call by the codename “Fred.” While she refused to divulge anything about his identity, and it’s not known whether she’s still seeing him, Kardashian did say that he checked enough boxes off her list. “Does he meet the standards?” Scott asked. “Oh, so meets the standards,” she responded.