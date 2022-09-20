Kourtney Kardashian is not here for any speculation about her body. The Kardashians star clapped back at pregnancy speculation in the comments section of her Instagram post on Sept. 18, making it clear that she won’t tolerate any rumors concerning her body.

Kardashian shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign shoot for her newly announced vitamin line Lemme, in which she sports flesh-colored undergarments and holds her stomach in one of the photos, making some fans think she was subtly announcing a pregnancy. “Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant,” one follower commented on the post. Kourtney responded to the question by denying the rumor and giving a quick clap-back. “Nope, but you're missing a woman's body,” she wrote.

This is not the first time that the Poosh founder has had to combat pregnancy rumors after sharing photos of her body on social media. In August 2021, she shared a photo of her posing in a crop top and high-waisted skirt in her closet, which showed the top half of her stomach. One Instagram user commented “SHES PREGNANT” on her post, leading Kardashian to respond by clarifying, “I'm a woman with a BODY.”

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

While Kardashian is fighting back baby bump speculation now, she is hoping to get pregnant in the near future. The reality star detailed her IVF journey with her now-husband Travis Barker on the first season of The Kardashians, explaining in the second episode that it “hasn’t been the most amazing experience” and her medications have caused her to experience depression. “I have everything in the world to be happy about,” she said. “I just feel a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal, like I’m a lunatic half the time.”

Kardashian also explained that the effects of IVF on her body have made her extra-sensitive to social media chatter about her weight. “Every single person on social media is like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight’,” she said. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”