Days after Travis Barker postponed Blink-182 tour dates to fly home for an “urgent family matter,” his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian is explaining what led to his return. In a pregnancy update posted to Instagram on Sept. 6, the reality star revealed she nearly lost their baby and was hospitalized to undergo urgent fetal surgery. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she began her note, captioning a photo of her holding Barker’s tattooed hand in a hospital bed.

Kardashian went on to thank him and her mom Kris Jenner for being by her side. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.” Without explaining what happened, she said she wasn’t braced for any complications with her baby. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

The Poosh founder concluded her letter by sharing how she gained a newfound understanding and respect for mothers “who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” and expressing gratitude that she’s still carrying her fourth child. “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she wrote.

More to come...