Kris Jenner is making sure that the Kardashian-Jenner klan will haunt us all beyond the grave. On the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Kris Jenner talked to her daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner about family burials as she was recovering from hip surgery. Kris reminded Kylie that they were supposed to look for mausoleums so the family could all be buried together, but Khloé had some concerns about capacity. “Do you know how many kids we have?” she asked, with Kylie saying they would have to limit the generations allowed into the tomb. “It’s like a club, ‘Nope, you’re not on the list,’” Kris said, jokingly.

Khloé went on to explain that she would rather have the family get cremated so there’s no risk that their burial grounds would be tarnished. “I think if we all get cremated, we’re dust to dust. You’re one with the Earth,” she said. “But if we’re all getting buried, then what happens if like Disneyland is like, ‘I have all this money, I can buy that place,’ and they just start building on top of things?” However, Kris seemed excited by that prospect, stating that she “would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn.” In a confessional, the momager said she actually wanted to haunt whoever decides to take over her space. “Could you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians?” she asked. “Epic.”

Khloé Kardashian in Episode 5 of The Kardashians Season 2. Hulu

As explained by Khloé in a confessional, these conversations about each family member’s post-death wishes happen often, and she has one bizarre request. “If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week, and that’s in my will, because people are going to visit me,” she said. Kris also had a bizarre idea of her own should the family change their minds and get cremated. After mentioning that Kim Kardashian asked the surgeons to save her mom’s bones so she could make necklaces, Khloé reminded her that she wanted to have her ashes stored in necklaces that her children could wear. “That’s a great idea,” Kris defended, to which Khloé responded, “That’s weird.”

It’s unclear if these burial plans include the family’s only immediate late relative to date, Robert Kardashian. The father of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob died in 2003 due to esophageal cancer and is currently buried at the Inglewood Park Cemetery in California, where Kourtney’s now-husband Travis Barker visited to ask for his blessing before proposing to her in October 2021. “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about Robert, and the fact that Travis has so much respect for Robert, and for Kourtney and all of us, means everything,” Kris said.

The family also didn’t comment on whether their future spouses or the famous fathers of their children — like Kanye West, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott — would be inducted into the mausoleum.