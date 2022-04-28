Travis Barker Visited Kourtney’s Dad’s Grave To Ask For His Blessing To Marry Her

Travis Barker went to great lengths to propose to Kourtney Kardashian — and that’s not including the thousands of tulips he had delivered to a Santa Barbara beach for his romantic proposal. As revealed on Episode 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians on April 28, the Blink-182 drummer visited the grave of Kourtney’s late father Robert Kardashian to ask for his blessing to marry her.

While getting glammed up for her daughter Kim’s SNL rehearsals, Kris Jenner recalled to Kim how Travis asked her for Kourtney’s hand in marriage, which is when he told her that he visited Robert at the cemetery for the same reasons. “Literally, I wanna cry now,” she said. “It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it.” While Kim was appreciative of his gesture, she was more worried about crying and ruining her makeup. “OK, guys, I have to work. Why are you doing this to me?” she asked. “It’s all happy,” Kris responded. “I just wish your dad was here to see it.”

Evidently, Kourtney’s dad gave his blessing. Travis popped the question to Kourtney on Oct. 17, 2021, and she said yes, announcing the news on Instagram the next day. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned photos from the extravagant oceanside proposal. On April 3, the couple got Vegas married after the Grammys. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she captioned her Instagram post. “Practice makes perfect.”

As Kourtney told Jimmy Kimmel days later, they were not able to obtain a marriage license at 2 a.m., so they simply had a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, with Khloé on FaceTime and Kim asleep, blissfully unaware of the entire affair. “We just did it anyways, it’s what’s in the heart,” she said.