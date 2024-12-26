The Wicked Witch of the West is under Kristen Bell’s tree!

In a new post on Dec. 25, the Nobody Wants This star unveiled her family’s themed Christmas tree on Instagram, which appears to be inspired by this year’s most *popular* films, Wicked.

Bell’s towering tree was bedecked with pink-and-green ribbons and baubles, the colors of the film’s central protagonists, Galinda and Elphaba, and topped with miniature angel figurines of the two characters. A “yellow brick road” carpet lead up to a pair of legs crushed by red ruby slippers under the pink tree skirt, a nod to the iconography of Wicked’s provenance, The Wizard of Oz. A sign hung behind the tree warning of “flying monkeys ahead,” and even the presents were wrapped in coordination to the theme.

Celebrities and fans alike rejoiced. “Perfect,” wrote Bell’s Frozen co-star Josh Gad. “You win ! 🎄,” commented Lena Waithe, who is dating Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked has been on everyone’s mind this year after the live-action remake starring Erivo and Ariana Grande premiered shortly before Thanksgiving. The first part of the two-part story has continued to defy gravity at the box office, crossing the $575 million mark at the global box office on Dec. 26.

Bell has been a vocal fan of the long-running Broadway show, sharing videos of her with her choir in the movie theater during its opening week. “What’s it like when you take your Choir too see the @wickedmovie ?? I’m glad you asked . 🩷💚🩷💚,” she captioned the post. She even performed “What Is This Feeling?” at a cabaret earlier this month.

Last year, Bell went all out for Christmas as well, decorating the tree in the theme of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, complete with a life-size Grinch sticking halfway out of the tree. The Frozen star, who shares two daughters with husband Dax Shephard, posted about the energy it takes to put on a magical holiday for your family.

“To all my moms on Christmas morning- I see you. 💜 the fatigue is REAL. Do what you need to do with no regrets. 💜🎄💜,” she captioned a video of herself opening the refrigerator door to covertly chug a Red Bull.