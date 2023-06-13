On May 31, fans rejoiced when it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall is returning to the Sex and the City universe as Samantha Jones by making a cameo on And Just Like That Season 2. Amid the excitement, however, the announcement shed new light on the long-standing feud between Cattrall and her former SATC co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carried Bradshaw), especially after it emerged that Cattrall did not film in person with any of her former castmates, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), or Kristin Davis, the latter of whom recently addressed Cattrall’s Sex and the City drama.

Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of AJLT Season 2, Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the series, explained that she doesn’t wasn't to “waste energy” on any behind-the-scenes drama between Parker and Cattrall.

“You have to respect people's wishes,” she told the publication. “I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody. I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power.”

Rumors of a feud between Cattrall and Parker date back to the early 2000s, when the original Sex and the City was still on the air. In the years following, an alleged fallout between the former co-stars became apparent on several occasions, especially when Cattrall declined to star in a third SATC movie and publicly stated that she and her castmates had “never been friends.”

HBO

As mentioned, Cattrall recently confirmed that she will reprise her character Samantha Jones in the And Just Like That Season 2 finale, despite previously claiming that she had no interest in appearing in the series.

In May 2023, Cattrall was asked by the Sunday Times about tensions with her former co-stars, including Parker, to which she simply responded: “I moved on.” Shedding light on her AJLT negotiation tactic, which ultimately led to her signing up for a cameo role, the actor continued: “I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy.”