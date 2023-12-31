Charlotte’s And Just Like That Onesie Made A Kristin Davis-Approved “Comeback”

’Tis the season of giving, and Kristin Davis was generous enough to give props to Property Brothers host Jonathan Scott for recreating a look she wore in HBO’s And Just Like That… Season 2. Viewers may recognize the outfit as one Davis’ character, Charlotte York, wore during the episode “Bomb Cyclone.” It’s a red-and-black plaid onesie that looks just as cozy on Scott as it did on Charlotte.

Who Wore It Best?

Scott didn’t just copy Davis’ look from the show; he went so far as to pose by the stove like she did in a still from the AJLT episode. Then, he posted a side-by-side comparison on his Instagram account on Dec. 27, writing, “And just like that… the plaid Christmas onsie [sic] makes a comeback.” He even added the hashtag “#whoworeitbetter” to encourage fans to weigh in on the two nearly identical garments.

The responses in Scott’s comments section were divided. Fans’ opinions ranged from “You’re always the cutest in a onesie!” to “Kristin takes this one.” However, a true expert weighed in: Davis herself. The And Just Like That star magnanimously handed the win to Scott, telling him, “I’m going to give this one to you” alongside a heart exclamation emoji.

For Scott, the onesie appeared to fit right into his winter revelry. He posted it just days after Christmas, amid a string of festive posts. Davis had shared the same photo of her wearing the plaid PJs on Dec. 1, along with the announcement that it was how she “plan[ned] to dress for all of December.” Similarly, Charlotte intended to relax at home in her onesie on AJLT, but she ended up getting a call from her teenage daughter that prompted her to brave the blizzard to make an urgent condom delivery.

Kristin Davis wears the onesie in And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 6, “Bomb Cyclone.” Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Past Twinning

Davis and Scott have done more twinning than casual fans might realize. The two teamed up for an episode of Celebrity IOU, the star-studded home makeover show that Scott hosts with his twin brother, Drew Scott. They took on a project with Davis for Season 6, Episode 4, and it gave Scott a perfect opportunity to share another “Who wore it best?” post on June 5. This time, they posed together in white painter’s coveralls and work boots as they upgraded her friend Tiffany’s home. During the episode, they also wore similar blue button-down shirts.

“I had so much fun with the @propertybrothers working on my lovely friend Tiffany’s house,” she wrote on Instagram on the episode’s June 5 premiere date. “Getting her daughter’s approval was the best part.”

Considering how much fun they seem to be having with their outfit comparisons, they’re welcome to deliver more in the future. Let’s see if And Just Like That… Season 3 can offer inspiration.