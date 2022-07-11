Kylie Jenner Calls Out Instacart Worker For Claiming He Heard Her Son Crying

Kylie Jenner probably isn’t giving this delivery worker a five-star rating. On July 9, the Kardashians star called out TikToker and Instacart worker Pablo Tamayo, who posted a TikTok about delivering a $12 pack of pepperoni from Erewhon (known as the swanky grocery store that inspired Anavrin on YOU Season 2) to Jenner’s house and detailed everything that he apparently saw and heard. In response, Jenner accused him of “lying for attention” about several details in the video, including his claim that he “heard a baby scream.”

In the video, Tamayo is seen in his car, with the pepperoni still in his possession, stunned by the realization that he’s about to deliver it to Jenner’s Holmby Hills home. After making the delivery, he claimed he followed one of Jenner’s security guards through her gate, walking “through this little pathway with like a river beneath it” to get to her house. “I get a look at her house, I see all these assistants, all these maids and sh*t,” he recounted. “I didn't see Kylie. I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.” Tamayo also insinuated that he wasn’t tipped well, saying, “This b*tch could have paid me more.”

Tamayo captioned his video, “I CANNOT MAKE THIS SH*T UP,” but Jenner claims that he did just that. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted her own TikTok video of her making sandwiches for boyfriend Travis Scott and herself, which included the Erewhon pepperoni (and a rare glimpse at their 5-month-old son). In the comments, which have since been deleted, Jenner denied several details from Tamayo’s story, saying that he lied about hearing her baby screaming, and clarifying that there is no river on her premises.

“no one comes through the gate!” she wrote, as captured by E!. “the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. i did not order this myself ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry ??”

Tamayo hasn’t responded to Jenner’s since-deleted comments. However, he still fangirled over the fact that the pepperoni he delivered was seen on Jenner’s TikTok, as well as a separate Instagram Story post about her sandwich making. Maybe he’s just too starstruck to care.