Four years after the cheating scandal that ended their friendship, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods appear to have reunited. In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together on Saturday, July 15, and were reportedly in “great spirits.”

In 2019, the former best friends had a highly publicized falling out when it was reported that Woods allegedly cheated with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend at the time, NBA star Tristan Thompson. During an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk after the scandal broke, Woods later claimed that Thompson kissed her at a party in February of that year, but denied that anything more went down between the pair.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, a source claimed that Jenner had a “very hard time moving on from their friendship” following the scandal, adding that, although they were still in contact at the time, they are “never going to be best friends ever again.”

The pair’s recent reunion came as a surprise to many fans of the reality star, with one claiming that “2023 is the most unpredictable year of all time.”

“Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reuniting is not what I had on my 2023 bingo card,” another fan wrote on Twitter, while one user also commented: “I don’t how I feel about Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner being back on...”

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian and Thompson welcomed a daughter together, True Thompson, in April 2018. The couple split in February 2019, shortly after Woods and Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal broke. The following year, in August 2020, Kardashian rekindled her relationship with Thompson and they welcomed their second child together, Tatum, in July 2022 via surrogate.