Kylie Jenner is getting candid about one of her biggest regrets. On the July 27 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, the Kylie Cosmetics founder spoke with her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou about her past cosmetic surgeries and expressed remorse about getting her breasts done before giving birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018. “I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Jenner shared. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”

The reality star added that she would be “heartbroken” if her daughter wanted to get cosmetic surgery at a young age. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and the best example for her,” Jenner continued, revealing that if she could reverse time she would “do it all differently.”

During the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner also touched upon cosmetic procedures during a conversation with her older sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. While discussing body image standards and insecurities, Jenner shut down rumors that she’s had any plastic surgery done to her face. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face,” Jenner explained. “Which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers, and I feel like I don’t want to be a part of my story.”

Meanwhile, the cosmetics mogul also addressed claims that she heavily edits her selfies on social media, admitting that she was previously guilty of doing so. “I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?” the reality star asked. “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing!”

Jenner continued: “I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”