Like the rest of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner is no stranger to speculation about her body image, but there’s one rumor she wants to put to bed. On the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shut down rumors that she’s had any plastic surgery done to her face. While doing Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup, the two got into a conversation with Khloé Kardashian about societal body image standards and insecurities, leading Jenner to address her frequent plastic surgery rumors in a confessional.

“We all have our little things so it’s normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always just remember being the most confident kid in the room,” she recalled. “I always loved myself, I still love myself. One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers, and I feel like I don’t want to be a part of my story.”

Jenner went on to reveal one of her former insecurities to her sisters, saying that the way they talked about her ears when she was little affected her long-term. “I talked about your ears because I loved them,” Khloé explained. “I didn’t receive it like that,” she responded. “I received it as like, everyone’s making fun of my ears and calling them dopey. That f*cked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo.” She explained that her turning point was welcoming her daughter Stormi. “She has my ears, and it made me realize how much I love them,” she said. “Now I wear an up-do every carpet.”

Jenner has been open about being subject to rumors about her appearance, especially as people noticed her larger lips. In 2015, she admitted to getting lip fillers on the family’s former reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I have temporary lip fillers, it’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she explained. “People are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie. These plastic surgery rumors hurt my feelings to be honest and are kind of insulting.”

However, as she told Wonderland the next year, the speculation only ramped up after she came clean about getting lip fillers, rather than calming down like she thought. “People took that and were like, ‘Oh well, if she got her lips done she probably got everything done,’” she recalled. “People don’t realize I just turned 18, so there’s no way my mom would ever let me undergo a nose job or a boob job.” Now, after having children, her perception of beauty has changed. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now,” she told Homme Girls in April. “I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure.”