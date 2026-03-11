Kylie Jenner Revealed That She Wants To Have More Children

Kylie Jenner may be a reality star, makeup maven, and Timothée Chalamet’s plus-one at award shows, but she’s a mom first — and she wants to keep it that way. In her Vanity Fair cover story, published on March 11, Jenner revealed that she hopes to have more children one day, joining her 8-year-old daughter Stormi and 4-year-old son Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then...,” Jenner, 28, said, before seemingly pausing for dramatic effect: “I do want to have more kids.” However, she kept coy about her boyfriend, Chalamet, whom she’s been dating for three years.

The couple has gotten more public about their relationship, with Chalamet thanking her in his speeches when he won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for his role in Marty Supreme. When asked if it was fun to be shouted out onstage, the reporter noted that Jenner became “heart-fluttery” and “shy” about how to answer, not expecting to be asked any questions about Chalamet. “Of course,” she eventually replied.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Jenner didn’t offer any other insight into their future — except that she hosts poker nights at her house with Chalamet and his friends. Her sister Kendall told VF that Jenner “is very happy and grounded at the moment,” and hinted that Chalamet was a huge reason without directly saying so, noting, “We learned how we wanted to take control of our private lives as much as we could.”

Kylie’s Current Ambitions

While Jenner wants to expand her family after turning 30, for now, she wants to join Chalamet in his world. She recently made her silver screen debut in Charli xcx’s mockumentary, The Moment, playing an over-the-top version of herself, but she has her eyes set on more acting projects, like her sister, Kim Kardashian.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” she told the outlet. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it.”

She even made a prediction about where she’ll land in the film industry. “Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie,” she exclaimed.