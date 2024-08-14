Even though she comes from one of America’s most exposed family, Kylie Jenner sets boundaries about what she’ll reveal about her children. In an interview with British Vogue, she opened up broadly about motherhood — without sharing specifics about 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire — including her experience with postpartum depression, which led to her son’s name change.

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again,” she told the magazine, “and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard.”

Jenner, who shares her two kids with rapper Travis Scott, recalled struggling with decisions and not even knowing “how to dress” amid her postpartum depression. The condition hit her “differently both times,” she said, referencing Stormi’s birth in February 2018 and Aire’s in February 2022. It lasted a year both times, and after Aire was born, she struggled with “major baby blues.”

“I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]. On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name,’” she said.

Kylie and Kris Jenner attend Paris Fashion Week with Stormi Webster in January 2024. Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aire’s Name Change

Jenner famously announced her son’s name as Wolf Webster in the weeks after his birth on Feb. 2, 2022, and then had to tell the public she and Scott had changed their minds the next month.

“FYI: Our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in an Instagram story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share, because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner and Scott then kept the baby’s name under wraps until January 2023 as they struggled to settle on one.

And in fact, there was another option they nearly picked — one Stormi won’t let her forget. “My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’” she told British Vogue.

The mystery around the baby’s name brought a lot of scrutiny — as anything related to Jenner and her family tends to do. However, she told the magazine that her kids are a key part of her being able to tune out the noise and naysayers.

“I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally,” she said. “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”