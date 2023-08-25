When it comes to the bright, doe-like eye makeup look that’s very much on-trend right now, a stark white eyeliner that glides onto one’s waterline with ease often tops the list of must-have makeup products. And especially with viral TikTok hacks like the hypnotizing four dot eye trick, and even Alix Earle’s daily makeup routine, the eye-opening hue is a total essential for more reasons than one (alongside more natural peachy hues and even buzzy pastels, of course).

Lady Gaga, too, has proven to be a major fan of a white waterline on more than one occasion, exploring both Old Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe-inspired glam looks, along with more mod, 1960s makeup moments. And her most recent selfie series on Instagram only further cements that her beloved white eyeliner isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

With the sweet caption “hi for no reason just hi,” the Hold My Hand singer is pictured with her long, platinum blonde strands in a low-key ponytail. As for her glam, her lips are painted in a warm terracotta-pink hue with a satin finish, while her eyes appear doll-like and big, with a black wing (that’s enhanced by some fluttering eyelashes), face-framing arched eyebrows, and of course, and brightened waterline.

A fan of the Lady Gaga-approved white waterline, but find that it’s quick to fade throughout the day? Elizabeth Seropian, a celeb-loved makeup artist who has worked with Cindy Crawford and Noah Cyrus, has previously shared some pro tips with Bustle.

“Setting the white liner with a similar-colored eyeshadow or translucent powder can help to lock it in place,” she explains, and “waterproof or long-wearing formulas specifically designed for the waterline can also improve its staying power.” The result? White liner creates “a brightening effect on the eyes, making them appear larger and more awake.”