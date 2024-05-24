Lady Gaga Addresses Rumors About A Beyoncé “Telephone” Sequel

We did it, Honey Bee. Lady Gaga just gave the “Telephone” sequel update fans have been waiting for.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her concert film, Gaga: Chromatica Ball, on May 23, Mother Monster was asked about a possible follow-up to her 2010 duet with Queen Bey. “Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone,” Gaga said, suggesting she’d be down for a “Telephone” part two.

Released in 2010 as the second single from Gaga’s EP The Fame Monster, “Telephone” stormed the charts globally, selling more than 7 million copies in a single year.

Starring both Gaga and Beyoncé, the song’s music video also swept the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, and NME put “Telephone” at No. 17 on their list of the 100 best music videos in history.

The music video itself was a sequel to Gaga’s “Paparazzi” video, in which she is arrested for murdering her boyfriend. In “Telephone,” Beyoncé bails Gaga out of jail, and the dynamic duo goes on another murder spree together.

At the end of the short film, the words “To Be Continued” appear on screen as Gaga and Bey drive away in their “Pussy Wagon” together.

“Telephone” video starring Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Interscope Records / Lady Gaga / Beyoncé

The phrase sparked theories among fans that they would one day release a sequel to the song after their two previous collabs (they also dueted on 2009’s “Video Phone”).

“Telephone” Part 2 Theories

Following the surprise announcement of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter in February, the Little Monster and Beyhive drew attention to a car Bey drives in a “Texas Hold ‘Em” teaser, which closely resembled the yellow pick-up truck in “Telephone.”

At the 2024 Super Bowl, which Gaga and Bey both attended, Mother Monster shared a seemingly cryptic photo of her view of the stadium on Instagram, while making a peace sign. Fans then speculated Gaga’s sign was actually a two, and she was dropping an Easter Egg about “Telephone” 2.0.

Unfortunately for fans, the string of viral theories proved incorrect, as Gaga wasn’t featured on Cowboy Carter and we’re still waiting on that “Telephone” sequel.

Gaga’s Album Update

Gaga also shared an exciting update on her next album at the recent Chromatica Ball film premiere, teasing that it’s “completely different” from her previous work.

“I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just can't wait to give it to the fans.” As for a possible release date, she joked, “They hate when I say, ‘Soon,’ but soon.”