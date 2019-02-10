At some point, this celebrity couple will be saying "I do," which probably has you wondering when Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are getting married. These two are a pretty private couple, who have kept their relationship, for the most part, low-key. Gaga and Carino don't typically speak about their romance publicly, save for when sharing photos of one another on their Instagrams. So when it comes to their wedding plans, an exact date remains unknown at this point in time.

The Star Is Born actor confirmed their engagement in October 2018, almost one year after engagement rumors surfaced involving the singer and Carino, her agent. In November 2017 when reports about them being engaged first made headlines, an Us Weekly source said the Creative Artists Agency talent agent proposed that summer and even asked Gaga's father for permission.

As previously stated, it wasn't until one year later that Gaga addressed the engagement publicly. As People reported at the time, the 2019 Oscar nominee referred to the talent agent as her "fiancé" when giving a speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration. (Bustle previously reached out to Gaga's rep for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to Us Weekly, Gaga said during her speech,

"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life. Bobby [Campbell, her manager], I love you. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy, thanks for giving me my first leading role [in American Horror Story: Hotel]. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you."

In February 2017, headlines involving the two really heated up when Gaga and Carino were seen getting cozy at the Super Bowl, where Gaga performed her halftime show that will forever go down in history as one of the best. Us Weekly reported at the time that the two were dating and the publication even shared photos of Carino kissing Gaga on the cheek.

Believe it or not, during an interview for On Air With Ryan Seacrest a after the Super Bowl, Gaga briefly discussed her love life. After host Ryan Seacrest asked the American Horror Story star if she was dating someone who possibly celebrated with the singer after the NFL championship, Gaga said, "I don't know. You know I don't talk about my love life, Ryan!" She even blushed and added, "I'm really red. I'm really red and it doesn't go with my outfit."

Well, Gaga remains smitten with Carino, because they are still very much a couple and seem very happy together.

Seeing as how it took an entire year for Gaga to confirm her engagement, there's a good chance people won't know about her wedding until after it actually happens. Based on how they've handled their relationship, it seems more than likely that the Golden Globe winner and Carino will keep all wedding details under lock and key — until when or if they want to discuss them.