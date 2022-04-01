Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky’s Relationship Timeline Is Not A “Bad Romance”

Lady Gaga is not caught in a bad romance, ra-ra-ah-ah-ah. The 12-time Grammy winner has been dating Michael Polansky since late 2019, and the couple is still going strong more than two years later. Now, fans are wondering whether she’ll bring him as her date to the 2022 Grammys, where she is nominated alongside duet partner Tony Bennett for six awards, including Album of the Year.

It’s not publicly known where or how Gaga met the Harvard graduate, but they were first seen locking lips in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020. According to his LinkedIn page, Harvard graduate Polansky works closely with Facebook co-founder Sean Parker, currently serving as the CEO of the Parker Group as well as the co-founder and executive director of The Parker Foundation and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

The twosome keep their relationship low-key, having never walked a red carpet together and Polansky only accompanying Gaga to public events on special occasions. However, Gaga doesn’t completely hide their romance, posting sporadic snapshots or selfies on Instagram.

December 2019: Dating Rumors Emerge

Gaga was first linked to Polansky in December 2019, when she was spotted kissing a then-“mystery man” on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

February 2020: Gaga Goes Instagram Official

Just days after they were seen locking lips in Miami, Gaga went Instagram official with Polansky, posting a picture of him embracing the singer in his lap. “We had so much fun in Miami,” she wrote. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

A couple of weeks later, Gaga and Polansky celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together, with Gaga sharing a candid selfie on Instagram. “Happy Valentine’s Day!! ‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me’,” she wrote, with a string of kissing emojis. “Happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!”

March 2020: Gaga & Michael Quarantine

Days after coronavirus quarantine measures were enforced around the world, Gaga posted an update on her and Polansky for her Instagram followers. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. Try not to pass it in case you have it, it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

April 2020: Gaga & Michael Fundraise Together

In April, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaga teamed up with Global Citizen to curate the One World: Together At Home special, which featured an array of A-list performers, including Gaga, in an attempt to raise money and awareness for patients and frontline workers worldwide. Gaga worked alongside her boyfriend on the project and posted a portrait with a fellow fundraiser.

January 2021: Michael Holds Hands With Gaga At Biden’s Inauguration

On Jan. 20, Polansky was by Gaga’s side at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where she sang a memorable rendition of the National Anthem and was greeted by fellow performer Jennifer Lopez. Shortly after the event, Gaga posted a snapshot of her giving Polansky a masked kiss.

March 2021: Michael Supports Gaga From Afar

Polanksy couldn’t join Gaga while filming her Oscar-nominated movie House of Gucci in Italy, but he supported her from afar, especially after her dog walker was shot and two of her dogs were kidnapped on Feb. 24, then returned days later. On March 28, Gaga posted a picture of her hugging a huge gift from her man. “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she wrote. “I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

November 2021: Gaga Calls Michael The “Love Of My Life”

While promoting House of Gucci, Gaga reiterated that her dogs and her man are all she needs to live. “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to Polansky and her three French bulldogs, Asia, Koji, and Gustav.

March 2022: Michael Supports Gaga At BAFTAs

Polansky accompanied Gaga to the 2022 BAFTAs, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for House of Gucci. While he didn’t walk the red carpet with the star, he ended up becoming a punchline for one of host Rebel Wilson’s jokes, after she gave him a “Golden Bra” for winning the “Best Plus-One” award. “Are you Lady Gaga’s plus one?” she asked Polansky in the audience, as Gaga started erupting in laughter. “That is a good gig!”