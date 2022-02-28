Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked a massive wave of relationship rumors after A Star Is Born came out in 2018. The co-stars appeared to have an undeniable connection both on and off-screen, but the romance rumors peaked when they performed “Shallow” together at the Oscars one year after the film’s release. The duo has since confirmed that they were never actually an item, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the remake from shipping them together.

Those same fans will be glad to know that Gaga and Cooper reunited on the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 27. According to Cosmopolitan, the actors posed next to each other for several photos ahead of the ceremony, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The co-stars are clearly still friends, but it’s important to remember that that’s all they ever were.

In a Nov. 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Hangover star praised the “Rain on Me” singer, calling her “so terribly charismatic and beautiful.” But much like their performance as a famous and deeply in-love couple in A Star Is Born, Cooper said that their intimate duet at the Academy Awards was simply part of the act and that there was nothing romantic going on between them in real life. He also said that getting into character that way helps to calm his nerves.

“Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level,” he told the magazine, explaining that it would’ve been strange if they performed the song without cuddling on the piano bench and staring into each other’s eyes. “They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”

Cooper wasn’t the only one to shut down the romance rumors. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gaga told the late-night host that social media caused the romance rumors to run rampant. “First of all, social media, quite frankly is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal,” the 35-year-old pop star said. “Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

“This is a love song,” Gaga continued. “The movie A Star Is Born is a love story [...] It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.” The House of Gucci star also hopes that audiences feel the same way when she sings with Tony Bennett, with who she’s collaborated on two albums. “Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world,” she said. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want.”

On a more personal note, Gaga seems happy in her current relationship. She has been dating businessman and investor Michael Polansky for roughly three years. According to Entertainment Tonight, “Michael is her North star.” “[He] loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani,” the insider said, referring to her legal name. Cooper, for his part, is reportedly single after sparking reconciliation rumors with the mother of his daughter, model Irina Shayk, last fall.