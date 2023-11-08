Lady Gaga’s former classmate has revealed how the pop sensation used to annoy her during their college days.

The former Bachelor star, Carly Waddell, recently disclosed on the Trading Secrets podcast that she was enrolled at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts at the same time as Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta).

Recalling her time at the school, Waddell claimed that Gaga would irritate her fellow classmates by singing Wicked songs “at the top of her lungs every day.”

“[We] would eat in a dance studio and there was a piano,” Waddell shared. “She would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing ... we were all just trying to eat lunch.”

She continued: “Was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy.”

Gaga Was Always Gaga

Waddell also recalled Gaga’s eccentric sense of style, revealing that even in college, she was “so extra” when it came to fashion.

“She would wear these really tight leotards,” Waddell added. “She had really big boobs back then, and her boobs were just like coming out. She's so ridiculous.”

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

As for Gaga’s music talents, Waddell also said on the Trading Secrets podcast that she performed best when singing her own material.

“When she played at the NYU talent show, she was singing her own stuff, and I was like, ‘You can't argue, that girl is really good,’” Waddell added. “She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff. She was down at the piano, wailing her own tunes.”

They Both Quit College

Waddell, who dropped out of NYU's Tisch at the same time as Gaga, added that she isn’t sure how the “Bad Romance” hitmaker managed to take her talents to the next level after leaving school.

“I don't know what she did, but she's a genius,” Waddell added. “We both dropped out of the program because we didn't love the program, and I'm sure she was just as unhappy in it as I was or she would have stayed.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Thirteen-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga is now recognized as one of the most successful musicians in history, having sold more than 36 million albums worldwide.

Gaga has also successfully ventured into the sphere of acting, earning critical acclaim, and an Academy Award, for her performances in 2018’s A Star Is Born and 2021’s House Of Gucci.