The Ultimate Guide To Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour Merch

Lady Gaga is giving you the option to “Dance Or Die” — at least on her tour merch. On July 16, the singer kicked off her long-awaited Mayhem Ball Tour in Las Vegas, delivering a classic Gaga-level spectacle full of classic hits, gothic set pieces, and elaborate props. However, nothing quite sets the mood for her show like her new tour merch, which her dancers even wear during the encore.

Tickets to Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour sold out almost immediately, in part due to her choice to play arenas rather than larger stadiums in the U.S. and Europe. Thankfully, getting Mayhem Ball merch won’t be nearly as difficult, even if you’re not going to any of the shows. Here’s everything you need to know about Gaga’s tour merch.

What To Buy At Gaga’s Merch Stand

Like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, Gaga has an entire truck selling Mayhem Ball merch outside of the arena, and it’s nearly impossible to miss. Some shows may even allow fans who don’t have tickets to purchase merchandise, although this will depend on the venue. But if you do have tickets, there are several merch stands inside, which may allow you to avoid the longer lines at the truck.

The Mayhem Ball merch range includes an assortment of graphic tees and clothing, including an “Abracadabra” T-shirt, a “Killah” cutoff tank, two “Perfect Celebrity” hoodies, and mesh “Princess Die” jerseys that come in regular and cropped styles.

There are also some bottoms, including “Vanish Into You” sweatpants with a matching tee, as well as various accessories available in different colors, such as bandanas, tote bags, and checkered beanies.

There is a small number of items that are exclusively sold at the show, namely a T-shirt that reads “Dance Or Die,” a nod to her “Abracadabra” music video. However, the language will change depending on the country she’s performing in, with the tee being available in Spanish, French, and Japanese, among others, when she takes the Mayhem Ball to those respective countries.

What To Buy On Gaga’s Online Store

If you can’t make it to the Mayhem Ball or have no time to purchase anything at the show, it’s not a problem at all. Most of Gaga’s merch is available on her online store, including a tour poster that’s exclusive to her website at the moment.