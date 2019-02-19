Following split rumors last week, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino reportedly called off their engagement, according to People. The publication confirmed the news with the singer's rep. (Bustle reached out to Gaga's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Per People's report, there was no drama behind the breakup. Their source claimed, "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story."

At this time, neither Gaga nor Carino have personally commented on People's breakup report. Rumors of their split first surfaced on Feb. 14 when a source informed E! News that the two reportedly broke up a week prior and that Carino, a talent agent, was "desperately trying to get back together" with the Star Is Born actor. In the same report, two separate sources told E! News that Gaga and Carino were still together. (Bustle previously reached out to both of their reps for comment about the original breakup reports, but didn't receive an immediate response.)

Fans became worried over Gaga and Carino's relationship status during the 2019 Grammy Awards when people noticed the artist wasn't wearing her engagement ring, as reported by E! News. However, a source told the publication, "She just wasn’t wearing her ring due to performing. They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga’s busy season but still plan to get married this year."

Grammy viewers were also quick to point out how the 2019 Academy Award nominee didn't thank Carino when she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow." E! News also reported at the time of the initial split report that the former American Horror Story actor wasn't following Carino on Instagram, but he was following her. As verified by Bustle at the time of this publication, Gaga isn't following Carino, but he is following her. That said, it's unclear if Gaga never followed the Creative Arts Agency talent agent to begin with.

Their engagement first made headlines in November 2017, but it wasn't until almost one year later in October 2018 that Gaga confirmed they were engaged. As reported by Us Weekly, Gaga referred to Carino as her "fiancé" during a speech at the Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration. (Bustle also previously reached out to Gaga's rep for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The publication reported Gaga had said,

"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life. Bobby [Campbell, her manager], I love you. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy, thanks for giving me my first leading role [in American Horror Story: Hotel]. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you."

Overall, their relationship has pretty much remained out of the spotlight. Ever since their romance began, Gaga and Carino have seemingly wanted to keep their personal connection as private as possible. So, if or when they're ready to discuss their reported breakup, they will most certainly do it on their own terms.