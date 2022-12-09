Lady Gaga Tries The Wednesday TikTok Dance Trend Set To Her Song “Bloody Mary”

Lady Gaga is a pro at dancing with her hands above her head like Jesus says, and her latest TikTok only proves it. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga performed Jenna Ortega’s viral dance from the popular Netflix series Wednesday, which TikTok users have set to her 2011 Born This Way track “Bloody Mary,” much to Gaga’s enjoyment.

In her black-and-white video, Gaga puts on her best makeup (presumably from her Haus Labs line) and recreates Wednesday Addams’ gothic schoolgirl look. Set to a high-pitched version of “Bloody Mary,” the 13-time Grammy winner replicates Ortega’s spooky choregraphy with ease, before going all out at the end. “BLOODY WEDNESDAY,” she captioned the post, officially winning the trend, which even Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has attempted.

On the Netflix show, Wednesday does the silly yet spooky routine at her school Nevermore Academy’s Rave’n Dance, but the music that’s playing is The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck.” Apparently, TikTok just thought that Gaga’s song would fit better, and the trend has given “Bloody Mary” new popularity, receiving a huge uptick in streams and even some radio play from New York City station Z100.

Wednesday Addams approved the trend and Gaga via the show’s Twitter account, which the singer lovingly responded to. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” the account wrote. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.” Gaga replied, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

The routine was choreographed by Ortega, who credited her inspirations on Twitter after it went viral. “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s,” she wrote. “Helped me out on this one.” Even more impressively, the actor was sick while filming the scene, which turned out to be a case of Covid. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she told NME. “I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better.” Clearly, TikTok disagreed.