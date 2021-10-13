13 Times Latinx Stars Celebrated Their Roots

Celebrity
“The road ahead is richer when we acknowledge and embrace our heritage.”
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stars from Eva Longoria to Mario Lopez have long paved the way for Latinx excellence and representation in Hollywood. In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, ahead are 13 celebrities who've shared what their heritage means to them.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
“There are so many different aspects that make [America] beautiful, the Latinx community being one of them. We are prevalent, and we should be heard. With everything I do, I would like to make them proud,” Mexican and Puerto Rican actor Jenna Ortega told Elite Daily.