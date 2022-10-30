It’s not Halloween without Hocus Pocus, and that’s more true this year than ever. Disney+’s long-awaited sequel is here, and its power is clear. Just look at the magical group Halloween costume that Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes chose this year.

Once again, the trio brought back their annual tradition of dressing up in coordinating costumes. The tradition dates back to 2019 when Mendes and Reinhart teamed up to become Napoleon Dynamite’s Pedro and Napoleon. In 2020, Petsch joined them to form the Powerpuff Girls, and then in 2021, she and Mendes were Scooby-Doo’s Velma and Daphne. They’ve set a high bar for themselves over the years, but they had no problem meeting it with their transformation into the Sanderson sisters this Oct. 30.

The actors captured each of the roles masterfully. Reinhart dressed as Sarah Jessica Parker’s not-so-bright Sarah, Petsch was Bette Midler’s scheming Winnie, and Mendes took on Kathy Najimy’s child-sniffing Mary. Their costumes may not have exactly matched the reference photo Mendes shared on Instagram, but the general vibe was spot-on and their makeup and hairdos spectacular. For that, they thanked stylists and costume designers Rob Zangardi, Mariel Haenn, and Marc Mena, plus makeup artist Jen Tioseco, hair stylist Matthew Collins, and photographer Cibelle Levi.

All that work wasn’t just for a few photos. The actors also showed off their costumes and characters in an amazing TikTok on their joint channel Blondebrunetteredhead. In it, they lip-synced to Midler’s version of “I Put a Spell on You,” which was featured in the 1993 fantasy comedy. This was serious business, complete with actual (if simple) choreography.

Fans thoroughly appreciated their efforts. Recognizing how detail-oriented they are not just this year but every year, one TikTok user commented, “The best thing about their costumes is that they always match their hair color when they dress up in a group.” Another dubbed this year’s the “BEST TRIO COSTUME OF 2022,” while another commenter went so far as to call it the “best costume of the year,” period. “This made my day,” still another fan added. They even challenged for the honor of having “won Halloween,” according to someone else, which Ariana Grande’s brother claimed she’d done just a day earlier.

Any competition aside, the Riverdale threesome’s joint costume showed once again what a special friendship they have even off-camera. “Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we’ve never been closer than we have this season,” Mendes told Paper in April 2021. “It’s really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones.” Hopefully that means their costume tradition will live on, even as they leave Riverdale behind with Season 7.