In the world of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper is inexplicably a marketing magician. No one and no obstacle can resist her sunny outlook and bold-print outfits. She can promote anything, from pet food to luxury cars.

Emily In The Olympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics coming, NBC decided to tap into that Emily energy, with the help of both Collins and star sprinter Noah Lyles. They teamed up on an ad that brings Emily into Olympics prep, specifically pitching Lyles’ uniform. That means Emily is presenting to a room of executives once again, and her ideas are as unique as ever.

Emily paints a scene for the execs in the ad: Lyles at the starting line for the 100-meter event, clad in an all-gold outfit by “legendary designer Pierre Cadeau.” The look is as over-the-top as fans of the show would expect, and one exec rightfully wonders if it’s safe.

“Um, yes, it has been tested,” Emily responds. “It is safe. Um, maybe not for the other runners, but, you know, we’re just talking about Noah!”

Emily doesn’t manage to get buy-in on her idea, but she’s unfazed. On her way out, she debriefs with Lyles himself, telling him, “So, we need to go bigger.”

Real-Life Safety Concerns

The day after the ad premiered, Lyles posted a behind-the-scenes look at filming. He shared insight into the experience, and yes, the outfit was as dangerous as it looked. For starters, the robe was “a lot.” “This thing was so heavy we had to get other people to carry it so I didn’t trip,” he said. Regarding the cape, he added, “It’s huge. It’s huge! How could somebody not get tangled up in it?”

Lyles also revealed that he and Collins didn’t actually film their scene together. “Unfortunately, my acting partner was not there,” he said. “We had to, you know, visualize that she was there.”

Nonetheless, he loved how the ad turned out, and he let Collins know in the comments of her behind-the-scenes post. “Thank you so much for doing this project with me,” he wrote. “You killed it.”

A Return To Paris

Ashley Park (Mindy) and Lily Collins (Emily) in Emily in Paris Season 3 Courtesy of Netflix

The ad’s brief taste of more Emily in Paris is nice, especially since fans have been waiting for Season 4 for more than a year now. Season 3 premiered in December 2022, and it ended on a massive cliffhanger. Though it initially seemed like there might be a relatively fast turnaround between seasons, production ended up being delayed amid the Writers Guild of America strike and later the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Finally, there’s movement in Hollywood again, and Variety has reported that filming begins in Paris this month. It fits in before the Olympics begin in July and productions in the city have to shut down.