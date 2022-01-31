Lily Collins has shared a super cute throwback pic on Instagram to wish her dad a happy birthday, inadvertently surprising a bunch of fans who had no idea she had a very famous parent. The Emily in Paris star’s father is none other than Phil Collins – the legendary drummer-singer of Genesis, and the artist behind hunks of power-ballad gold like ‘In the Air Tonight’ and ‘Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)’.

“Happy birthday, Dad,” Collins wrote in a message for her dad’s 71st birthday. Alongside a note, the actor also shared a sweet childhood pic of herself perched on Collins’ shoulders as a kid, sporting a very fetching palm tree-covered bucket hat.

“I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most,” she wrote. “We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me.”

“You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you,” she continues. “Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…”

Lily Collins tied the knot with writer-director Charlie McDowell in September 2021, and her husband also added his own birthday wishes. “Love you both!” he commented. “HBD Phil”. Elsewhere, her Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park also chipped in with a handful of heart emoji.