Streaming

Lily Collins Shares Revealing BTS Video Of Emily In Paris S3

Get ready to see Savoir in a whole new light.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily In Paris'
Netflix

You know what’s better than behind the scenes content? Emily In Paris BTS content, of course. And the show’s lead Lily Collins has gifted fans with a glimpse into life on set to celebrate the release of the latest season of the hit Netflix rom com series. Released on Dec. 21, Season 3 finds Emily “at a crucial crossroads,” just as we left her in the finale of Season 2. “Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France,” Netflix teased.

In the video Collins shared to Instagram, we can see a collection of clips that start with Collins and co-star/IRL bestie Ashley Park (who plays Mindy) waving to the camera with a “Bonjour!” before we see glimpses of Emily’s wardrobe, a stunt rehearsal, and Collins attempting to ride a segway. We also see Collins and Park on a funfair ride whilst screaming and saying, “Are the rules different in France?” and another clip of the duo going down a long slide with a crew member.

In one of the funniest clips from the video, Collins is seen opening balcony doors that appear to be overlooking a Parisian street, saying “Don’t you just love the sights and smells and sounds of the city?” and the camera then pans onto the street, to show it’s actually a built-in set piece.

In the caption, the actor wrote: “In case you were wondering how much fun we had on set. Cherishing these memories a little extra today. My heart is so full and beyond grateful for the @emilyinparis cast, crew, and fans for making this all possible. Season 3 is OFFICIALLY OUT on @netflix!!”