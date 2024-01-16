Spoilers for the Mean Girls musical ahead. Lindsay Lohan is reportedly “very hurt” by a joke featured in the new Mean Girls movie musical.

Lohan played Cady Heron — the new girl who falls in with the popular girls — in the original 2004 comedy. In the new musical adaptation, Lohan also makes a cameo.

However, a representative for the actor informed People that she is “disappointed” by one joke featured in the final cut. The gag in question is delivered by Megan Thee Stallion, who also briefly appears in 2024’s Mean Girls.

“Y2K fire crotch is back,” the rapper says of Cady’s (Angourie Rice) Christmas talent show outfit — a line that seemingly references a 2006 paparazzi video featuring Paris Hilton and her at-the-time bestie, Brandon Davis. In that video, Davis calls Lohan a “fire crotch,” among other derogatory comments, as Hilton laughs.

Megan Thee Stallion. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Modernized Mean Girls

Mean Girls writer and co-star Tina Fey recently told The New York Times that she penned the musical adaptation with contemporary audiences in mind.

“I was writing in the early 2000s very much based on my experience as a teen in the late ’80s,” she explained. “It’s come to no one’s surprise that jokes have changed ... I very much believe that you can find new ways to do jokes with less accidental shrapnel sideways.”

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Tina Fey as Ms. Sharon Norbury in Mean Girls. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Lindsay’s Mean Girls Cameo

The cameo comes near the end of the film, when Cady (Rice) attends a Mathlete competition. Lohan plays the competition’s moderator.

Fey recently discussed Lohan’s Mean Girls role with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that she was the obvious choice for a surprise cameo in the movie musical.

“I was trying to think of something that you wouldn't expect,” Fey explained. “I hope, at a time when fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

After reuniting on set, Fey and Lohan met up once again at the film’s Jan. 8 premiere in New York City.