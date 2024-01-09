Cady Heron and Ms. Norbury just had a North Shore High reunion — and it was so fetch.

Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady in 2004’s Mean Girls, made a surprise appearance at the Jan. 8 premiere of the big-screen musical based on the original film.

As per People, Lohan reunited with co-star Tina Fey at the New York premiere, who played Cady’s maths teacher Norbury in the 2004 comedy — which she also wrote.

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan at the Mean Girls premiere. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Two decades after the original film’s release, fans were thrilled by Lohan and Fey’s Mean Girls link-up.

“Lindsay looks stunning! Can't believe it's been so long since Mean Girls premiered,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I love seeing Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey together again,” another commented. “I can't wait to watch the musical movie.”

Mean Girls Reunion

The pair’s red carpet reunion comes after original Mean Girls cast members including Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert starred in Walmart’s 2023 Black Friday ad alongside Loha

Walmart / YouTube

In the two-minute commercial, Lohan, Chabert, and Seyfried reprised their roles of Heron, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith, respectively, revealing what the OG Plastics are up to today.

Rachel McAdams (aka queen of the Plastics, Regina George) did not appear in the Walmart ad, and later revealed to Variety that she turned down the commercial as it “just didn’t feel like my bag.”

“Also... I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” she added. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

The cast and crew of Mean Girls. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Mean Girls Musical

Inspired by the Broadway production of the same name, which was based on the original 2004 film, Mean Girls 2024 reimagines the dramas of North Shore High School through the medium of song.

Fey once again wrote the screenplay for the adaptation, and reprised her role of Ms. Norbury in the Mean Girls musical.

Fey is joined in the cast by Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Busy Phillipps, Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, and Tim Meadows, who once again plays Principal Duvall.

Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey in Mean Girls. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Fey recently discussed the challenges of creating Mean Girls for a second time with a whole new cast.

“It’s tricky, because jokes have to be surprises to work,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Sometimes I say I feel like I’m in a Twilight Zone episode where I’m like, ‘Oh, so I just write this one movie for the rest of my life.’”