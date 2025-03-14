Pink Slip stans, this is our time. On March 14, Disney premiered the first trailer for Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 classic Freaky Friday, with stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles. As Lohan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “We are so back,” but even that may be an understatement.

The trailer opens with Lohan’s Anna and Curtis’ Tess seeing a psychic, played by Vanessa Bayer, who senses that their paths “intertwined” for a moment. Wanting to avoid a repeat of the first movie, they immediately leave. And yet, they still wake up the next morning in different bodies.

Except this time, Anna switches bodies with her daughter Harper while Tess wakes up as Lily, the daughter of Anna’s new boyfriend, and they’re not taking it well. “My face looks like a Birkin bag that’s been left out in the sun to rot,” Lily laments in Tess’ body.

Joining Lohan and Curtis on the cast are Julia Butters as Harper, Sophia Hammons as Lily, Manny Jacinto as Anna’s boyfriend Eric, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in an unknown role. However, expect to see some more familiar faces as well.

Who Else Is Returning?

While Lohan and Curtis switch bodies yet again in the sequel, they aren’t the only stars from the first movie. Marc Harmon reprises his role as Tess’ husband Ryan, while Ryan Malgarini will play Anna’s annoying little brother Harry. Rosalind Chao returns as the iconic Pei-Pei, along with Lucille Soong as her meddling mother.

Perhaps most importantly, Haley Hudson and Christina Vidal return as Anna’s BFFs and Pink Slip bandmates Maddie and Peg. And yes, as seen briefly in the trailer, Pink Slip is still rocking.

The trailer ends with the return of Chad Michael Murray, who makes a “sexy grand entrance” as Jake, the high school heartthrob who stole Anna’s heart but low-key liked her mom more. Who knows how he could complicate things now?