If you’ve been keeping up with celebrities’ social lives since a (too)-young age, you might remember the epic crossover event that was Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears’ 2006 night out. The trio’s car ride, cemented in pop culture history as “The Holy Trinity,” happened amid a tense time for the friends, er, frenemies — as Hilton recalled earlier this year, it was pretty much “high school drama” in an era when “the media really enjoyed having girls feud with each other.”

Why does the awkward night out matter now? Well, somehow the stars aligned so that the trio is checking off major milestones at the same time. Spears is happily engaged and charting her post-conservatorship life, Hilton is a newlywed, and, 15 years and one day after that iconic night out, Lohan is engaged herself. The Mean Girls star announced the development on Nov. 28 with a sweet Instagram post. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” wrote Lohan, alongside a pair of smiley candids showing off her new ring. Lohan’s little brother, Dakota, celebrated the happy event on his story. “I’m not crying you’re crying,” he wrote.

Lohan tagged her fiancé in the post, but his Instagram profile is private — so you may be wondering, who is Bader Shammas, how did the couple meet, and how long have they been together?

It’s not clear how Lohan and Shammas met, exactly, but it’s likely they first connected in Dubai. Lohan has also been living here for the past several years — and the detachment from Hollywood could be integral to the couple’s low-key relationship. “There’s a certain calmness that I find there,” Lohan told W Magazine in 2018. “There’s no paparazzi, no cameras ... I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”

The couple is pretty private and you won’t find Shammas on Lohan’s Instagram — though according to Elle, he did appear in a now-deleted post from February 2020, identified as “my boyfriend,” so the pair seems to have been together for nearly two years. Like Lohan, Shammas dwells in Dubai, and his LinkedIn profile reveals that he works for the investment company Credit Suisse as assistant vice president, as E! reports. Prior to that, he went to college at the University of South Florida and University of Tampa. “He is a legitimate guy ... [who] manages funds for high-net worth people,” a source told The Sun earlier this year.

Wedding deets (and a possible celebrity guest list) are probably some time away — but in the meantime, you can look forward to Lohan’s Netflix Christmas rom-com or toast to her engagement by revisiting “Ultimate” from the Freaky Friday soundtrack... because honestly, it’s an amazing love song.