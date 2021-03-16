It’s been too long since AC12 had a new case on the go. But the sixth instalment of Line Of Duty is just around the corner, and staving off our anticipation, the BBC has released a brand new set of images.

Featuring the AC12 regulars – Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar as DS Steve Arnott, DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings, respectively – as well as newcomers DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald, and DC Chloe Bishop, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin, the images are a first look at the tension we can expect from season six. And boy does it look sharp. Each snap depicts a mystery scene of untold intrigue: be it Fleming and Davidson racing to (or is it from?) an armed conflict, or Arnott looking very puzzled by paperwork... We cannot wait to find out more. (Especially if those Easter Eggs in the trailer are anything to go by!)

Here, we take a closer look at what is to come in season six of Line Of Duty, with a few key quotes from the show’s stars.

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “Kelly [Macdonald] is a great laugh and an incredible actor,” says McClure. “We were really grateful to have a new guest lead that fits straight into the Line of Duty family.“

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “I remember receiving an email that said ‘LOD6’ and I thought oh it’s an audition for a show called ‘Lod’” recalls Brune-Franklin. “It didn’t click in my head that it was Line of Duty. I opened the email and I saw the words ‘Anti-Corruption Unit 12’ and I shrieked. I was such a fan of the show and it was such a surreal experience to get to walk onto the set of something you are already such a huge fan of.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “At the start of the series, she’s quite a lonely figure,” says Macdonald of her character, DCI Joanne Davidson. “She’s struggling and we don’t quite know why that is.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “I remember walking onto set and seeing the glass box [interview room] and there was part of me that wanted to fan girl and scream,” says Brune-Franklin. “The other half was thinking that I had been hired to do a job, you need to calm down and do justice to the scene. I was quite surprised at how quickly I felt I was part of it.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “[Filming during the pandemic] came with lots of challenges,” says McClure. “The filming schedule was difficult to get our heads around. The masks, testing and hygiene very quickly became a thing of the norm. It was hard not being able to go home at weekends but it helped that we were with really good friends.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Writer and executive producer Jed Mercurio described Hillside Lane Police Station as one of “the main locations” for this series. “It’s actually a police station that is mentioned way back in series one – Matthew Cottan served here before he joined Kingsgate station where he was on the same team as DCI Tony Gates. It’s the home station for our guest lead DCI Joanne Davidson.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill When asked how he would describe DCI Joanne Davidson, Mercurio said: “As the most enigmatic adversary that AC-12 have faced to date.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Despite appearing very serious in this picture, McClure maintains she was the class clown on set. “We have a laugh everyday as we either forget our lines, fluff them or say something stupid,” she explains. “I can’t think of anything overly specific as its such a regular occurrence. To be honest, it usually involves Adrian Dunbar.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Interview room scenes filled Macdonald with “the most dread” she explains. “But actually I really enjoyed them. One of the interview scenes is bigger than anything I’ve ever done before. We filmed it over two days and on the first day, the cameras were only on my character. I was told there were 50 cameras set up on me just in that one day which is mind blowing.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “I think he’s another year older but not another year wiser,” says Dunbar of Hastings. “We are still on the search for the network of corrupt coppers. Are we any closer to them? Hopefully! Let’s face it – time is running out a bit for Ted.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill “He definitely sees himself as a bit of a Sherlock Holmes with a waistcoat,” says Compston of Arnott. “At the beginning of the series, Steve is still a DS. So, still no promotion but he is chasing. Steve thrives on the thrill of the chase and the adventure of it so he’s a bit lost and having issues both physically and mentally.”

Line of Duty begins on March 21 at 9 p,m, on BBC One.