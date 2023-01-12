Lisa Marie Presley Was Reportedly Rushed To A Hospital After A Cardiac Arrest

Elvis Presley’s only child Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly rushed to a California hospital on Jan. 12 after experiencing a cardiac arrest. Sources told TMZ that EMTs responded to a call from her Calabasas home and performed CPR on the singer before transporting her to a nearby hospital. Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before she was transported, but her current condition is unknown. Bustle has reached out to Presley’s representative, who had no comment at this time.

The reports come just days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, alongside her mother Priscilla, to support Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic about her famous father. Austin Butler, who portrayed the rock-and-roll icon, won the Golden Globe award for Best Leading Actor in a Drama, and thanked the mother-daughter duo in his acceptance speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said, as they watched from the audience. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Presley is the mother of four children. She welcomed 33-year-old actor Riley Keough and her late son Michael Keough, who died at 27 in July 2020, with her first husband Danny Keough. 20 days after splitting from Keough in 1994, she married Michael Jackson, whom she was with for over a year before separating in January 1996. Presley went on to wed Nicholas Cage in 2002 but only stayed together for three months before filing for divorce. In 2006, she married Michael Lockwood, with whom she welcomed 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, before they divorced in 2021.

More to come...