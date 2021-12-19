The LOTR Cast Continues To Dominate Hollywood 20 Years Later

TV & Movies
See what happened to Middle-earth’s favorite crew.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Twenty years ago, the first installment in J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy premiered. Directed by Peter Jackson, The Fellowship of the Ring follows nine brave folks who set out to destroy a magical ring. On its anniversary, here's a look at how much the cast has changed since.
Monty Brinton/WireImage/Getty Images
Both Elijah Wood and Sean Astin racked up gigs as child actors before playing hobbits Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee. Wood was in Forever Young, Oliver Twist, and Back to the Future Part II, while Astin starred in over 20 films, including Please Don’t Hit Me with mom Patty Duke.