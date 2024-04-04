Megan Fox isn’t Chelsea Blackwell’s only celebrity double. On April 3, the Love Is Blind Season 6 star revealed on the After Curfew Podcast that she also compares herself to two major female recording artists. However, the footage never made it to air.

“They didn't show that I also say Adele and I also say Katy Perry,” she disclosed. “I said I get one person all the time and then I say I also get Adele and Katy Perry.” Referring to her ex-fiancé and fellow contestant, Jimmy Presnell, she continued, “Put all those girls together, they look nothing alike. He just heard what he wanted to hear and ran with it.”

On the podcast, Chelsea shared that Jimmy also claimed to have a celebrity lookalike: the San Francisco 49ers’ running back, Christian McCaffrey. “I didn't know who he told me he looked like,” she admitted. “I didn’t have a phone to look [up who that is]. No Google.”

Chelsea’s celebrity doppelgangers first caught the attention of fans during her time in the Love Is Blind pods, where she told Jimmy that she’s often compared to “MGK’s girlfriend” (aka Fox).

“It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” Chelsea said during the episode, clarifying that she doesn’t see the resemblance herself. “So don't get excited. That's the only reason, there's nothing else,” she added.

Jimmy Presnell and Megan Fox on Love Is Blind. Netflix

When the couple eventually met face-to-face, Jimmy confessed that, while he was physically attracted to Chelsea, he felt she had “lied” to him about her likeness to Fox. Later in the season, Jimmy decided not to go ahead with their wedding on the show, much to the surprise of Chelsea. “It was completely out of left field,” she told People of their split.

In February, Chelsea poked fun at the viewer criticisms of her Fox comparison in a now-viral TikTok. “This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward,” she joked. “Please, I'm begging you.”

Fox has yet to address the Chelsea comparisons. However, the actor’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, told TMZ that “Megan would be flattered,” adding, “That’s probably not the best thing to say on a show called Love Is Blind. It seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism.”