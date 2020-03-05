The New Love Is Blind Special Will Confirm Giannina & Damian’s Status

Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 reunion of Love Is Blind. They may not have gotten married on Love is Blind — but in the two years following filming on the popular Netflix reality show, Giannina and Damian did enter into a relationship. "We are so together," Giannina revealed during the show's reunion special, which aired last March. “Every single day, waking up next to each other, going to the gym together. I don't wanna lose this."

After Love is Blind aired — when the world was first introduced to the highs and lows of Giannina and Damian’s unique dynamic — the couple was public about their relationship on social media. From special occasions (on Giannina’s birthday last year, Damian wrote, “I hope to be by your side for many more and look forward to all the adventures we have yet to embark on!”) to date nights, the pair appeared to be happily together. However, pictures of the couple on each other’s Instagram seemed to stop around last fall. On Valentine’s Day 2021, Damian posted a solo photo of himself and a bunch of roses, wishing a happy holiday “to all those out there spending your day with a loved one, friends, or by yourself!”

According to Life & Style, though, the pair still left comments on each other’s posts as recently as February 2021 — suggesting that they may still be together, or at least in touch. Though it’s not exactly clear where Giannina and Damian stand today, they are both slated to appear on the new After the Altar special from Netflix, a three-episode anniversary event that will follow up on the couples’ lives today. Though the special premieres July 28, a rewatch of the original 2020 reunion might give you a refresher on the drama that went down in Giannina and Damian’s early relationship.

"Looking back, I respect [Damian's] decision," Giannina explained then, referring to his "I don't" at the altar. "I feel like where we are now, it's so right for us ... We're getting to know each other at our own pace, and it's just so refreshing. It hurt so much, but it's all about, 'What can I do with that?' and 'What did I learn from that?'"

After rewatching the footage from their post-wedding confrontation, host Nick Lachey asked Damian if, in retrospect, he would've done anything differently. Tearfully, he said no. "It was definitely a strong love from the beginning," he said. "I wanted it every day since the day I told her I loved her in the pods. And it turned into our love story, but she was in and out of it so much."

Damian was referring to their many arguments on the show and Giannina's back-and-forth feelings about "losing her butterflies" for him. He actually didn't think she would agree to get married but had every intention of leaving the show still with her.

"When she said I do, I didn't expect that," he said. "I wish I could take the pain away from that day, and the hurt, and the embarrassment. To her family and friends, I'm sorry that I ever put her through that." He also apologized to Giannina directly, adding, "It was the hardest decision I probably ever made in my life, honestly. And I would stick by it again because of where we are now."

Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

After filming for Love is Blind wrapped, the couple had a lot to come to terms with. "I was so afraid of driving this person away that I was instinctively doing it anyway," Giannina explained. "I self-sabotage, and I'm aware of that. And I felt that because we were in the pods and we communicated so well, that he could instinctively tell that. But he couldn't. He couldn't read my mind; he couldn't know these things. So when I felt frustrated, I just let it out in very non-constructive, insensitive ways."

She turned to Damian and apologized. "I never wanted to hurt you, either. We've both expressed ourselves in really hard ways," she said, crying. "But since the show, it's been such an amazing journey with you, to get to know you and see how we integrate with each others' lives. And my friends and family love you." She hugged him, adding, "I'm so happy."

Though the 2020 reunion saw the sometimes-volatile couple end in a good place, it remains to be seen whether they’re still really together — a question the After the Altar special will surely clarify in dramatic detail.