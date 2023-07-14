Over the past few seasons, several Love Island contestants have revealed some of their celebrity connections. Series 4 winner Dani Dyer and Season 8 runner-up Gemma Owen are two of the most notable examples. More recently, during the show’s landmark tenth season, one contestant revealed their connection to the British royal family, to the surprise of her fellow islanders.

During the show’s annual Casa Amor twist, 25-year-old Abi Moores entered the famous villa in search of love. While getting to know some of this year’s hopefuls, Moores disclosed that she “used to live in Sandhurst” where she ran in the same circles as heirs to the throne Prince Harry and Prince William.

“I had horses… I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is,” Moores revealed on the show. “I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there… I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.”

Moores went on to joke that Americans would often ask her if she also knew the late Queen Elizabeth, to which fellow contestant Mitchel Taylor responded: “We're both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield and you're just like having a good time with the Queen. It's insane.”

As fans might recall, Moores isn’t the only Love Island star to have had a royal connection. Season 3 islander Camilla Thurlow once dated the Duke of Sussex but never brought it up during her time in the Majorcan villa.

ITV

“I didn’t want my past relationships in the spotlight to upset having a future with someone,” she previously explained to The Sun. “It is nice that something that has happened in the past is in the past.” Nowadays, Thurlow is married to her Love Island co-star Jamie Jewitt, with whom she shares two children.